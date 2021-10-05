Ardmore Beautification Council to host plant swap this weekend

The Ardmore Beautification Council will be teaming up with the Carter County Master Gardners this weekend for an annual plant swap. Participants are asked to bring out any outdoor or indoor plants that they have too much of in order to give or trade with other participants. The event is set to take place at the Marketplace on Broadway from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9.

ABC Executive Director Julie Maher said Master Gardners will be on hand to answer any questions visitors might have about their plants or which types of plants they might want to take home.

"They'll be there to help if anyone has any questions about what type of plant to plant or where to plant it," Maher said. 'They can also let you know if a plant is right for your yard."

More:Hiroya Tsukamoto set to perform at the Goddard Center on October 15

More:ADA conducts housing study and asks for the community's help with online survey

More:Looking back on the Ardmore Explosion 106 years later

Maher said that in years past the plant swap has consisted of lots of bulb plants such as irises, day lilies and liriope which is a type of monkey grass. Visitors has also brought lots of house plants that can be easily divided such as airplane plants and snakes tongues. Years' past have also seen a variety of daisies, succulents and even herbs.

"There's going to be a large variety of indoor and outdoor plants, and people always have a lot of fun at the exchange," Mayer said. "I know we say bring a plant to swap a plant, but most everybody who brings brings plenty, and people won't mind if you take a couple plants home even if you didn't bring any.'

Maher said OG&E will also be at the event giving away free trees. This year's selection includes crepe myrtle and vitex which Mayer described as a bush-type tree that is good for pollinators. OG&E will also be introducing the pawpaw.

"Pawpaws can grow in Oklahoma, and it's actually a fruit-bearing tree," Maher said. "But it needs to be near another pollinator to grow fruit. However it does produce a pretty flower, and it's a fast growing tree, so we'll see if people like it."