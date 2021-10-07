MTC Federal Credit Union celebrates 45 years; Ardmore branch has been open since 1995

MTC Federal Credit Union is celebrating 45 years of of service, and currently serves 19,000 members in 47 states and 11 countries. Moving closer to home, the Ardmore branch first opened in 1995 inside the Michelin plant, and after acquiring a charter for Carter County in 2002 opened the location on 12th Avenue in 2005. Vice President of Marketing and Business Development Mary Taylor shared some of the credit union's story.

"MTC stands for Members That Count, and has existed since 1976," Taylor said. "There were actually seven founding members that got together and decided they wanted to start a credit union when Michelin moved their corporate headquarters to Greenville, South Carolina. When the Ardmore plant became a Michelin location in 1995, that's when the Ardmore branch was started. In 2002 we acquired a community charter for Carter County and that's what gave us the presence in Ardmore for the community as a whole."

MTC Federal Credit Union is entirely member owned and operated and is open to the entire community and not only Michelin employees. Taylor said that their charter states that anyone who lives, works or worships in Carter County can be a member, but those who do not fall into those requirements can still become members through an associational membership.

"We can offer you an associational membership that gives you full membership to one of our branches," Taylor said. "Our associational groups and the credit union pays your first year's membership, and you are a member of our credit union through our associational group."

Taylor said one of the unique services MTC offers is their Skip-A-Pay Program which allows members to skip one loan payment every year.

'This runs through the months of November, December and January, and our members who are in good standing are offered the opportunity to skip their loan payment one time during that three month period," she said. "The members select the month they would like to skip a payment, and instead they donate $36 to the MTC Federal Foundation."

The $36 donation then goes to help fund community charities, financial education and disaster relief.

Kristen Moore, Marketing Manager for MTC Ardmore, said these financial education programs are free and open to the community, and they include an online financial learning center where all of their resources, tools and calculators are available.