Dr. Tim Faltyn, named 21st President of Murray State College

The Daily Ardmoreite

The Murray State College Board of Regents has announced the selection of Dr. Tim Faltyn as the 21st president of Murray State College in Tishomingo and Ardmore, Okla. Faltyn will succeed President Joy McDaniel who recently announced plans to retire after serving as Murray’s president since 2011.

“Members of the Murray State College Board of Regents unanimously and enthusiastically agree that Dr. Tim Faltyn is the best possible choice to lead MSC at this key time in the college’s history. He is a true leader in higher education, and his experience will bring excitement and innovation to campus as we move into the future,” said MSC Regents’ Chair Suzie Brewster.

Faltyn, who has been a leader in Oklahoma higher education for more than 25 years, has served as president of Panhandle State University in Goodwell, Okla. since 2016. He is past president of Connors State College and a member of the Oklahoma Higher Education Heritage Society Hall of Fame. A first-generation college student and teacher by trade, Dr. Faltyn holds four graduate and undergraduate degrees in public service and education from public colleges and universities in New Mexico and Oklahoma as well as post-doctoral training at Harvard University.

“Dr. Faltyn’s background as a leader at all academic levels, his agricultural roots and his commitment to lifelong learning will benefit faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members. His experience and commitment to student success will be invaluable as Murray moves into the future,” said President Joy McDaniel.

Faltyn, who was recently named a Fulbright IEA scholar to India, is a Carnegie United States Professor of the Year award winner and winner of the International Award for Innovative Excellence in Teaching, Learning and Technology.

He has served in every academic leadership role from full professor to president at both the community college and university levels. Under Faltyn’s leadership, Panhandle and Connors both achieved enrollment growth, increased graduation rates, record-setting external funding and all-time highs in national rankings. His career is most influenced by faith, family, his agricultural roots and being a first-generation college graduate.

Dr. Faltyn will begin the transition planning immediately and is set to begin as president of MSC on February 1, 2022. President Faltyn along with his wife, Kelly and their children will assume residence at the MSC president’s home in Tishomingo.

For questions or interview requests, please contact Amy Caskey, Assistant Vice President for Advancement, at 580-387-7146.