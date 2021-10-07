Free flu shots offered Friday

Submitted content

The Carter County Health Department, in partnership with the Chickasaw Nation, will offer free flu shots from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 at Fire Station #1, located at 115 Rockford Rd. in Ardmore.

“We are grateful to the Chickasaw Nation for continuing to provide influenza vaccines to the local county health departments in a joint effort to protect the health of all residents living within the Chickasaw Nation,” said Chris Munn, Interim Regional Administrative Director for nine local health departments in South-Central Oklahoma.

The “Fight the Flu” drive-thru event is for individuals ages 9 and up.

Event organizers are encouraging participants to wear short sleeves to help keep the line moving quickly, and to avoid bringing pets.

High-dose flu shots will not be available.

To learn more about finding flu shots in Oklahoma, visit fightflu.health.ok.gov. Oklahomans can also call the 2-1-1 helpline or contact the Carter County Health Department at 580-223-9705 for assistance.