Superhero fun run set for later this month: Children's fun run to raise funds for CASA of Southern Oklahoma

The community's smallest superheroes are invited to head out to Regional Park on Saturday, Oct. 23 to participate in the second annual CASA Superhero Fun Run. The event will raise funds for CASA of Southern Oklahoma, and children ages two to 12 are invited to come dressed as their favorite superheroes. Each child will receive a participation award, and there will also be 10 bounce houses set up for unlimited bouncing during the event.

CASA is a nonprofit organization that works closely with the court and DHS to advocate for the best interest of children who have experienced abuse and neglect. A trained CASA volunteer is assigned to each child, and the volunteer will continue working with each child the entire time they are in the system.

Amy Martens, advocate supervisor, said the first Superhero Fun Run took place in 2019 in the Depot District. The event was canceled in 2020 because of COVID, but they decided to bring it back for 2021 in Regional Park.

"It went great when we had it downtown, and we had some little booths set up for the kids to play at," Martens said. "This year we wanted to switch it up a little bit and have it at the park so we could have more space for the bounce houses and keep things a little more contained."

Entry fees for the fun run are $10 per child for families bringing one participant. For each additional child in the family the cost is $5 per child, but the total cost for any family will not exceed $20. Martens said all of this money will be going directly back to CASA of Southern Oklahoma.

"We're raising funds for CASA that will go directly back to meeting the needs of the children we serve," Martens said. "We'll be accepting either cash or check, and we'll also be accepting Venmo and PayPal. So we'll have QR codes set up the morning of the event for anyones who want to pay that way."

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the pavilion by the playground at Regional Park. The fun runs will begin at 9 and will be divided into four heats: children two to four years old, children five to six years old, children seven to nine years old, and children 10 to 12 years old. The race will be approximately one quarter mile long and will consist of the circle around the playground.

"We're really looking forward to letting families come out, have a good time, and letting the kids burn off some energy with the run and the bounce houses," Martens said. "We're also hoping this will bring more awareness to our organization and what we do. We serve a five county area, and we're always in need of more volunteers."

The CASA Superhero Fun Run will be at Ardmore Regional Park on Saturday, October 23 at the pavilion near the playground. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the runs will start at 9:00 a.m. Anyone who is unable to participate but would still like to make a donation to can do so online at www.casaok.org or through Venmo at casaofok. Checks can be mailed to 20 B St. SW, Suite 401 in Ardmore.