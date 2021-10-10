Goddard Center to present Met Opera's 'Boris Godunov'

Submitted content

The Goddard Center is excited to present the newest Metropolitan Opera since the start of the pandemic, Modest Mussorgsky’s "Boris Godunov" on Saturday, October 16th. Admission is $20 for the general public, $15 for Goddard Members and senior citizens, and $10 students.

A light meal, included in the cost of admission, will be served one hour prior to the performance at 10:55 a.m. The show will start at 11:55 a.m. Members, sponsors and the general public alike must call and make reservations to guarantee food service. At door ticket sales will not include a meal at a $5 reduced price.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we ask that visitors abide by social-distancing guidelines. Masks are required in the building. Masks will be provided upon request. Common touch points are sanitized throughout the day and hand-sanitizer is provided in the lobby.

A pinnacle of the Russian operatic canon, Boris Godunov operates on both the most epic and the most intimate levels, with huge crowd scenes and monumental monologues juxtaposed with snippets of smaller (but crucial) folk-based melodies. At the drama’s core stands the titular tsar—a complex, nuanced figure who is both a hero and a villain, a summit of the bass repertory, and an utterly engrossing character. This season, the Met presents Mussorgsky’s original one-act version from 1869.

The opera takes place in Russia between 1598 and 1605, an immensely turbulent time following the end of the Rurik dynasty and preceding the emergence of the Romanov dynasty. Scene IV is set on the Russian border with Lithuania, but the rest of the opera is set in and around Moscow. Several of the places specified in the libretto can still be seen today, including the Kremlin’s Terem Palace, which is now the official residence of the Russian president.

Mussorgsky’s original score is rough and even abrasive at times, which provoked subsequent revisions by other composers, but his music is compelling and utterly Russian throughout. The people of Russia are represented by the chorus, and genuinely patriotic moments are interspersed with outbursts expressing the crowd’s ignorance, desperation, and inclination to mindless violence. The loftier and more resilient spirit of the Russian people is glimpsed in brief, poignant solos. Bass voices dominate, most notably the title character, with his chilling dramatic narratives.

The Goddard Center’s Met Opera season will continue with Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” concert on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The Goddard Center is located at 401 1st Ave SW in Ardmore. For more information please call the business office at (580) 226-0909 or visit our website at goddardcenter.org. National Sponsors for The Met Live: in HD series are The Neubauer Family Foundation, Bloomberg and the Toll Brothers. The Goddard Center is an Adventure Road Partner.