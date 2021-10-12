Main Street Authority updates the community and seeks input during luncheon event

The Ardmore Main Street Authority held an investors and community leaders luncheon at the Sunset Grill on Monday, Oct. 11 to give an update about the organization and seek input for future ideas about the kinds of events people would like to see come to the Depot District.

AMSA Board President Sherri Snyder opened the event by discussing how the organization operates.

“The Ardmore Main Street Authority does our work on a committee structure, and there are committees for design, economic vitality, and promotion,” Snyder said. “All of the chairs are here, and they will all be talking to you about what they planning in the short term and long term for the upcoming year.

The first to speak was Economic Vitality Chair David Powell who said their primary drive at the moment is their plan known as “Refresh the West” which will help make the aesthetics of West Main more similar to those of East Main. In the short term that will involve getting new benches, painting light poles and focusing on other smaller details, but in the long term Powell said the goal is to continue the Street Scape Project onto West Main.

“As a citizen I was always under the impression that we were going to continue it on down, and I would like to see that happen,” Powell said. “But before that there is a lot of planning that needs to happen.”

Powell said the AMSA is currently working with the city to begin looking into engineering plans for such an endeavor as well as focusing on how to best support local retailers whose businesses will be affected by street closures and a lack of sidewalks and parking in front of their businesses.

While any major construction on West Main Street would still be a few years out, Allison Meredith of the promotions committee shared some of the events that will be happening in the near future. This includes the annual Trick or Treat on Main Street which will be taking place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, and the return of carriage rides around the Depot District during the Christmas season.

Snyder closed out the event with an update on the construction of Depot Park which is currently scheduled to be completed sometime in the first quarter of next year. Snyder said the park will not only be an area for community members to enjoy on their own, but also a space to hold public events and festivals.

She expects the park to host one to two major events per year as well as small to moderately-sized events every month.