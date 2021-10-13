Ghosts, goblins and go-karts: Clubhouse to host a Boo-tacular Halloween carnival

The Halloween season is upon us, and to help get everyone into the spooky spirit The Clubhouse will be hosting their first ever Halloween Boo-tacular on Saturday, Oct. 23. The event will last from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will include free carnival games, a costume contest, and a cake walk. There will also be special deals on attractions and food that will last the entire day.

Ardmore Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Alicia Henry said the Boo-tacular will have the feeling of a school carnival.

"We're going to have multiple carnival games with prizes set up, and all of the activities from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. are pretty much free," Henry said. "The only thing that will cost anything will be the face painting which will cost a small fee."

The event will also include a costume contest for children. The children will be divided into multiple categories based on age, and the first and second place winners for each category will receive a prize.

Henry said the kids will not be the only ones in costume, as the majority of Clubhouse staff will all be dressed as a variety of characters, and there will be plenty of opportunities for photographs.

"We really love Halloween so any time that we can do some sort of Halloween activity, we're going to embrace it," she said. "Last year was very different because of COVID, so we basically just had the kids come through and do a trick or treat on the boardwalk. In spite of all that, it was still super successful, and we had a lot of kids come through. So we're really looking forward to having more activities and things to do."

In addition to the Boo-tacular, The Clubhouse will also be offering a $25 wristband option that will give guests unlimited rides on the go-karts and unlimited miniature golf for three hours.

"We're bringing back our $25 wristband special that will give you unlimited go-kart rides and mini golf for three hours,' Henry said. "It's the best deal that we offer and we basically only bring it out for special events. So if you love go-karts and mini golf this will definitely be the best time to come out."

They will also have two food specials. The first is a hotdog, fries and a drink for $4, and the second is a burger, fries and a drink for $5. Where as the Boo-tacular and the free activities will only be taking place from 5 p..m. to 9 p.m., the specially priced food and activity deals will be available all day long.