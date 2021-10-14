Madill passes ordinance to allow ATVs on city streets

Wulf James-Roby

Madill Police released a notice Thursday morning regarding updated municipal ordinance #966 for vehicles allowed to be driven within city limits. “There was State legislation passed this last session about allowing utility vehicles, as long as they are licensed as motor vehicles, on the streets and highways in the state of Oklahoma,” said Donny Raley, the public information officer for the Madill Police Department.

The vehicles covered under the city ordinance and state statute includes utility vehicles, side by sides and golf carts.

“In that same statute, in order for these utility vehicles to be driven on city streets, the governing body has to pass an ordinance to allow it.” Raley said the city was asked to mirror state statute in order to allow utility vehicles to be operated in Madill, thus authorizing the measure to apply locally.

Utility vehicles must be registered through the Oklahoma Tax Commission at the local tag office to obtain registration and a tag, the same as any motor vehicle.

“It can now be registered just like you would register a car,” Raley said. “It has to be insured and meet all the same requirements as if you were going to drive your car down the street.”

Raley said a windshield, seatbelts, lighting, and proof of insurance are all requirements under the statute. Vehicles and operators not meeting the statutory requirement, like the tag or a seatbelt will be treated the same and cited just like it would be if it was a motor vehicle, Raley said.

“The only difference in this and a motor vehicle is that in the statute it states that the utility vehicles cannot be driven on a US highway or interstate system,” Raley said. “Of course, Madill doesn’t have an interstate that goes through it, but we do have three US highways, US 177, US 377 and US 70.”

Utility vehicles may cross those highways perpendicularly, but may not be driven down those roads, per the state statute. On state highways and city streets within the Madill municipality, registered utility vehicles are free to travel as any other vehicle.

Safety is the number one concern, just like with the operation of any motor vehicle. Though youth as young as 14 may be licensed to operate a motorcycle, for driving a utility vehicle under this municipal and state statue, operators must be a licensed driver, aged 16 or older.