'The help they need': Oklahoma children's commission seeks input, volunteers

Our community often pools resources to take care of each other. Whether on the local or statewide level, volunteerism and advocacy for those in need seems second nature.

Brad Wilson, a local attorney, representative of the Oklahoma Bar Association and a Commissioner for the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth, is no different.

“I grew up in Ardmore,” Wilson said. “I am graduate of Ardmore High School, and professional here in Ardmore.” Wilson is also a dad raising children here, so he sees firsthand the needs of children and youth in our community.

“It’s a privilege to be involved with the Commission and to be involved in its oversight role.” Wilson said.

Part of Wilson’s involvement with the Commission on Children and Youth currently is in the creation of an updated state plan for children and making sure the needs of our community are met.

“Some things are caused by lack of resources, some things are caused by crime,” Wilson said.

Wilson said most people may not want to think of issues like abuse, neglect, and homelessness, but there is an absolute need in our community.

One way the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth (OCCY) seeks to alleviate some of those issues is with the creation of a Post Adjudication Review Board. The PARB is a group of local citizens who review juvenile court cases of children removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. It is an advisory group works to ensure that children’s best interests are served, and that barriers and systemic issues are addressed. Carter County does not currently have a PARB, however volunteers are being sought to address this.

OCCY is also surveying various communities across the state in order to update the state’s plan for children and youth. Delving into community needs ahead of the next legislative session gives the commission and awareness of changes or needs that may not have been realized before.

OCCY meetings are open to the public, Wilson said.

“Meeting are currently being held in Oklahoma City in person," Wilson said. Everyone can come in or call in and comment on agenda items, which can be found on the OCCY website.

“We want to make sure everyone's voices are heard,” Wilson said.

“Growing up here in Ardmore, I just want to make sure our neighbors and friends get the help they need. I think some people don’t realize how many services are available through the state.”

For more information on OCCY or meetings, visit occy.ok.gov. To inquire about the Post Adjudication Review Board, contact Keith Pirtle, program manager, at 405-606-4922 or at keith.pirtle@occy.ok.gov.