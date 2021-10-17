An evening with Mad Jack: Two-story haunted house opens downtown

A crowd formed on North Washington Friday night as citizens lined up to be the first to visit the city's new haunted attraction, Mad Jack's Haunted House. The two-story fright fest offers approximately 13,000 square feet of twists and turns along with numerous actors who could be lurking around any corner.

Upon arrival, guests get in line behind the building off of 2nd Avenue NE underneath a large tent, and the frights begin almost immediately. Familiar faces such as Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers – along with a very creepy looking clown – mill through the line interacting with the guests as they make their way forward to the building.

After making it to the front of the line, groups of around 25 people are allowed to enter the building. Here they meet the eponymous Mad Jack himself in a blacklight-illuminated preshow. The serial killer introduces himself and informs the audience they will be going on a journey into his past, and all the scenes guests will be passing through represent moments in his life.

After the preshow, the crowd is diverted into a different room and are placed into multiple lines. Groups of about six people are then allowed to begin their journey by heading upstairs, and an elevator is available for guests with mobility issues.

The upstairs maze has been well thought out, and the details put into each scene are fantastic. Jack's childhood home is filled with vintage 70s inspired decor, and the asylum where he spent his later teens has its own security monitors that allow guests to view the other inmates. It's almost a shame, people will be so frightened they'll be unlikely to notice.

The actors do a great job with their roles and are clearly having a good time scarring everyone. The performers in the scenes do excellent work portraying their characters, and those in other areas are quite good at being menacing. In addition to the adults there are also several younger actors as well. So yes, there are definitely plenty of creepy kids along the way.

The haunted house ends with a trip down a different set of stairs, and guests exit out the back of the building. The entire experience from the preshow to the exit last around 10 minutes.

Mad Jack's Haunted House is a great way for preteens, teens and adults to get into the Halloween spirit. But it is definitely not the place to take young kids. One scene stands out as particularly gory, and a section near the end would be especially difficult for anyone who feels uncomfortable in tight spaces.

The haunted house is located at 114 N. Washington and will be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night through November 6 at 7:30 p.m. It will also be open on Sunday, Oct. 31. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance at www.madjackshauntedhouse.com.