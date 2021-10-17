Sunshine Industries works to repair scarecrow damaged by vandalism

The colorful and festive scarecrows currently lining Main Street bring joy to citizens young and old. Each one has its own unique look and tells its own personal story. But eagle-eyed residents might notice that one of the scarecrows is currently missing. That's because Blossom, the tin lady created by Sunshine Industries, was virtually destroyed after an act of vandalism late Monday night.

Sandra Stevenson, residential services director for Sunshine Industries, said the organization discovered the damage on Tuesday when Residential Program Coordinator Kim Snow drove by the scarecrow.

"We pretty much drive by every day just to make sure that nothing is missing and that nothing has fallen off," Stevenson said. "When Kim drove by she noticed that Blossom's chest was crushed in and the sign was split in half."

After taking the scarecrow back to the office, they determined the damage was far more extensive than they first realized. In addition to the crushed chest and broken sign, the scarecrow's arms were detached from the body, and the top part of body was detached from the head. Stevenson said it looked like the sign was kicked in half. The vandal or vandals had also either kicked the body or used something like a baseball bat or pipe to crush it.

After reviewing all of the damage they were unsure if Blossom could be fixed — or if they event wanted to fix her at all.

"We were all so upset," Stevenson said. "It's so sad to put so much work Into something and see it sensory destroyed. But so many people have touched her and worked together to bring her to life. So once we got over the initial shock, we decided that we had to give fixing her a try."

Stevenson, along with Snow and Vocation Program Coordinator Charity Huntley decided to take the entire scarecrow apart and then gently began the process of putting Blossom back together again. They are also filling her chest, which is created out of a popcorn tin, with spray foam to give it more internal structure.

They plan on getting all the final touches together on Monday and hope Blossom will be back on her bench by Monday afternoon.

"We realized that we had to fix her," Snow said. "That's really what Sunshine Industries is all about, overcoming obstacles. So Blossom is going to blossom again."