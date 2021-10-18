Carter County's COVID-19 cases up 15.1%; Oklahoma cases surge 20.2%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Oklahoma in the week ending Sunday, rising 20.2% as 9,092 cases were reported. The previous week had 7,563 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 20th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 9.7% from the week before, with 593,153 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 1.53% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 12 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Carter County reported 122 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 106 cases and eight deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 8,805 cases and 158 deaths.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Pottawatomie County with 835 cases per 100,000 per week; Choctaw County with 600; and Ellis County with 466. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Oklahoma County, with 1,430 cases; Tulsa County, with 1,288 cases; and Pottawatomie County, with 606. Weekly case counts rose in 38 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Pottawatomie, Lincoln and Canadian counties.

Oklahoma ranked 34th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 58% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 65.9%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Oklahoma reported administering another 79,438 vaccine doses, including 26,181 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 107,754 vaccine doses, including 31,180 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 4,339,211 total doses.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 36 counties, with the best declines in Oklahoma County, with 1,430 cases from 1,838 a week earlier; in Tulsa County, with 1,288 cases from 1,471; and in Comanche County, with 251 cases from 417.

In Oklahoma, 189 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 264 people were were reported dead.

A total of 631,872 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 9,402 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 44,933,336 people have tested positive and 724,317 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Oct. 17.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,564

The week before that: 1,813

Four weeks ago: 2,610

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation: