Oklahoma advocacy, community agencies impacted by 2020 Census numbers

As area children and youth are getting acclimated to the world mid-pandemic, with school changes, childcare challenges, and many other stressors for families, two statewide agencies are working together to survey the state in preparation for upcoming advocacy efforts to meet the needs of Oklahoma’s youth.

Joe Dorman, CEO for Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA), is well-versed in the processes of the state’s legislature and policy making as a former state Representative and gubernatorial candidate. OICA and Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth (OCCY) were created as a restful of the Terry D. lawsuit in the 1980s, Dorman said.

“That lawsuit exposed horrific conditions that children faced while in the custody of the state,” Dorman said. “So, OCCY was created to investigate issues and make sure the state was taking care of youth the right way. OICA was created to be an entity outside the government to drive policy change to further benefit kids.”

The two agencies have travelled the state to learn first hand what the needs are across Oklahoma communities and gain insight to the experiences that different agencies are facing. Working with OCCY commissioners to develop the state plan for children and youth, OICA and its partners have the unique capability to bring together voices from across the state for the benefit of Oklahoma families. The Institute works as a think tank where organizations and individuals are sought out to hear from them first hand – and to make sure they're heard.

“We’re seeing growth in certain areas, also issues that communities are facing, like childcare and homelessness,” Dorman said. “We’re checking in to see where the needs are being met for individuals and where things are falling short.”

Dorman said the Census count last year was not a fair count, as a lot of people did not respond. "You’re certainly seeing in the rural areas more population than is reflected in the Census,” Dorman said.

The result of those shortfalls is that needs are not being met, Dorman said. Funding is lacking because those funds are allocated based on the Census numbers.

“A lot of the communities are having to step up and cover more of those needs than they would have had to otherwise,” Dorman said. Locally, Dorman said the Ardmore area has seen significant growth, and with that comes a rising population. Part of the community and statewide work then is to make sure everyone is on the same page, and that all are aware of resources that are available through local and state agencies. OICA assists organizations in finding resources, planning ahead and spreading awareness of both potential issues and opportunities for growth, Dorman said.

In order for that work to be successful, the organization thrives with the support of volunteers and donors. Monthly and annual options for membership are available and volunteer opportunities are statewide. For more information, contact Peyton Stacy at pstacy@oica.org or visit the website at OICA.org or on social media @OKChildAdv.