Future president of ADA, ATA and Chamber of Commerce welcomed to the city

The Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, the Ardmore Development Authority and the Ardmore Tourism authority welcomed a new member to the team on Monday. Bill Murphy has been named the president and CEO of all three organization effective January 1, 2022. For the next two and a half months he will be working with Mita Bates, president and CEO, until her retirement on December 31, 2021.

Murphy was approved by unanimous vote of all three organizations. He haas 20 years of experience in leading economic development for public, private and nonprofit organizations. He also has experience working with other chambers of commerce and various municipalities.

Prior to accepting his role in Ardmore, Murphy served was the Deputy Secretary of the Kansas State Department of Commerce.