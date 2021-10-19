HFV Wilson Community Center to host fish fry fundraiser for United Way

The United Way of South Central Oklahoma is currently in the midst of their 2021 campaign drive with the goal of raising $875,000. The funds will then be distributed between the organization's 33 partner agencies. To help raise money and contribute to the overall goal, each of these partner agencies will be holding various fundraisers in the coming weeks. This week the HFV Wilson Community Center will be doing their part by hosting a fish fry.

The fish fry will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at the HFV Wilson Center, though it could potentially end before 3 p.m. if supplies run out. The cost will be $10 per person and will include fried fish, potato salad, baked beans, a dessert and a drink. Cash and checks will be accepted, and all funds raised will go directly to the United Way of South Central Oklahoma.

HFV Wilson Program Coordinator JaMia Cody said attendees can pick up their meals to go, eat on site, or place an order for delivery when purchasing three or more meals. Those interested in getting their meals delivered can do so by calling the HFV Wilson Community Center at 580-319-5350 or by emailing Cody at JCODYHFV@gmail.com.

Cody said this will be the second time the center will be hosting a fish fry. The first was in 2019, and they did not hold one last year because of COVID-19.

"We'd done the donkey dew drop for several years and a few other things in the past to raise money for United Way," Cody said. "We came up with the idea for a fish fry because people are always looking for lunch, and fish is something quick and easy to make. It's also something that you can't get everywhere, so that makes it a little unique."

She urged everyone to come out on Wednesday to help raise money for the United Way of South Central Oklahoma.

"As a United Way partner agency, they hep fund us, our various programs, and all of the different things that we have going on at the community center," Cody said. "This is a great way to help them, help us, and help several other organizations that do great things for our community."