City commission approves ice skating rink for The Clubhouse

Families looking for seasonal fun will have a new activity this holiday season because an ice rink will be coming to The Clubhouse. The rink will be 40 feet by 84 feet and will be open from Friday, Dec. 3 to Sunday, Jan 2.

The commission voted to enter into an agreement with Ice Rink Events for the facility. The company will be providing all of the equipment, the installation and removal of the rink, and professional support during its time in Ardmore.

Parks and Recreation Director Teresa Ervin said plans have been in the works to bring a season ice rink to The Clubhouse since the early days of the planning process. As such all of the electrical service needed to run the rink is already in place.

"As I was researching ice rinks I found out that one of the biggest obstacles of putting an ice rink into a community that doesn't normally have one is the cost of all the electrical service," Ervin said. "We had that built in during the construction phase of The Clubhouse, so the power source for the refrigeration units is already here."

Ervin said the rink will be available for open skate as well as parties for birthdays, companies, churches and other groups. The price will be $10 per adult and $7 for children 11 and under. Seniors, veterans and active duty military have a discounted rate of $5. Skates are included, and there will also be some additional help for those who need it.

"Skates are going to be provided, but the company is also providing a few of the skate aids," Ervin said. "It's basically an apparatus that you hang on to help you keep your balance while you're learning to skate."

Ervin said the rink will open just in time for the Santa's Workshop event at The Clubhouse on December 3.

"It's going to be a big night of firsts for us," Ervin said. "It's our first ice skating rink and the first time we'll be having Santa's Workshop at The Clubhouse. It's going to be decorated like you're coming into a snow village and then you'll get to see Santa and go ice skating. It's going to be a great way to kick off Christmas in Ardmore."