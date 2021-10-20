"Flea to the Market" in Kingston at Merry Meadows Farm

Merry Meadows Farm in Kingston, Oklahoma is more than just a farm. While the property does grow produce and flowers, in addition to being a home for goats, chickens and other farmyard critters, some weekends bring a different atmosphere to the place.

The owner of the Farm, Merry Blevins, said finding herself living alone in the beauty of Texhoma, she started brainstorming how she could share it with the community. "We wanted to support our local businesses so we invited others to come share their creations as well,” Blevins said. “So, Flea to the Market was born!"

“Our goal is to bring Texoma together and support small business,” said Abby Dunphy, event coordinator. One-day events on first Saturdays bring together flea market finds and community makers – crafters and artisans from all over the region. Sometimes there will also be animals available—like silky chickens or young goats and sometimes bunnies, depending on the season. Those events are from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., rain or shine Dunphy said.

The events are outside, however Dunphy said the area is mostly flat and should be accessible for most. “We do have accessible parking and as long as it’s not raining most of the area is flat and easy to get across.”

“This is our first year,” Dunphy said. The ‘Flea to the Market’ events feature the usual suspects at a flea market, including antiques, but also food trucks, handmade goods – and live music. “We have had local groups like Red Clay Gypsies out to perform,” Dunphy said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

“We have consistently had 35-40 vendors at each event,” Dunphy said. That has held steady throughout the year. Dunphy said their visitor count has been steady too, at around 600-1000 per event. “Sometimes weather or a football game brings that down. For our first year I think we’ve done really well.” Dunphy said they have been working hard to put Kingston ‘on the map.’

As the farm grows, so do the events. “We have plans of growing in the future,” Dunphy said. “This is just the beginning.” Dunphy said Merry Meadows is looking for local businesses and vendors who align with their values and would like to join them. Learn more about becoming a vendor at https://merrymeadowsok.com/vendors/.

The next event is ‘Flea to the Market’ 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 6 at 8842 Texoma Hills Road in Kingston. For more information visit the website at www.MerryMeadowsOK.com or contact Abby Dunphy at (310) 936-6309.