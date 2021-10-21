Breast Cancer and Emotional Wellness

Kristi Crutchfield Cox

For The Ardmoreite

She sat down, her body feeling heavier than it had when she came in the room. Her doctor looked across the table, meeting her eyes, then looking down, relying on their formal routine of opening the file, sliding a paper out, flipping one up, noting this, that. She shifted uncomfortably in her seat, waiting. Or maybe she paced the floor of her house, waiting for the call, the report. Maybe she called and went on hold, waiting for the answers she sought.

The emotional and physical toll of being diagnosed with a chronic or life-threatening illness begins the moment uncertainty is confirmed. The support system one has can affect how one navigates the road ahead. Some may have family who live with them, others may live alone. Having community support is critical in both situations. Having a place to go and speak to others who may be facing the same challenges and fears can sometimes be helpful in adjusting to the changes the body and mind face, of how to grieve some parts of self, of shifting care to others in the home, or of having to ask for help form neighbors or church support. Families can benefit from having a space to talk about their own fears. And anger needs an outlet. For those who do not have support systems, having doctors who actively cultivate and advocate for community support groups and free support services, can change isolation into a communal effort. Ardmore has a wide variety of therapists who have different approaches and trainings to help provide an environment to help individual and families communicate and feel supported.

Being able to have open dialogue about the possible outcomes is critical and often times, frightening. Contemplating the possibility of one’s death is something we, as a society, live in fear of, and yet, by directly talking about all aspects of treatment more openly, we remove the taboos and provide a safer space for one another to explore the needs we may have when facing decisions about our own health. This can include discussing end-of-life needs. Our culture in general is steeped in choosing life, but having healthier, open-minded discussions of the various options allows for treatment to provide humane approaches to tolerating pain and other factors related to managing how someone we love can remain in a more peaceful and comfortable space. I have experienced the journey of several women I have cared about, who battled breast cancer. Some are thriving and healthy. Some have left their beautiful imprints on my soul. All have had family and friends effected by the journey of being afraid and present for someone we love. What I have learned though, is that the dignity of our medical care should be the most intimate space of relationship between an educated, informed and caring medical staff and us.

As we move forward, our benefit is having a local medical community that increasingly looks to integrate a broadening approach that allows Ardmore to benefit from the multiple medical training sources we have. We have three different nursing programs locally, with this resource, our community can steer groundbreaking training for more rural communities, creating specialty training programs to address the higher numbers of cancer prevalent in our areas. By providing outreach, we can better shape how nutrition and stress effect various groups, helping to reduce inflammation and chronic illness through better lifestyle choices. By understanding and helping our residents understand family history and risk and by removing the stigma and secrecy around cancer and breast cancer. we can help prevent or identify it early.

If you have not set an appointment, take the time today. Call a friend, ask a neighbor, or plan a church/nonprofit/community group-based screening. Support one another’s health by advocating and embracing early detection. Every week add small changes, a walk, a stretch, more water, less soda. Less fried foods, more vegetables, switch smoking for a few deep breathing rounds, small changes can make big differences. So as you gather with friends, or talk to family, or even advocate for health plans with the HR department, ask about screening, talk about checking one’s self through self-exams, be the one to broach the tough topics. It may just help someone you love.