Childcare subsidy available to job seekers through CARES act funds

Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) announced that beginning in October, parents and guardians of youth in the state who have experienced a job loss of any kind and are looking to return to work will be eligible for three months of fully subsidized child care while they search for a job. This is an expansion of the program which previously only benefitted those who lost their employment due to COVID and was limited to 60 days. Interested individuals may apply at OKDHSLive.org.

“The reality is that the pandemic has caused all kinds of disruptions in the workforce,” Keili McEwen with OKDHS said. “We’re seeing that across the board in recruitment and retention and in all kinds of industries, as well as many people leaving the workforce permanently.”

Access to childcare for those affected by COVID or by job loss over the last year and half is an economic issue. Looking for a job is often a full time job from putting together resumes to going on interviews. OKDHS recognizes that families need extra support during this time, so they are working to provide those resources," McEwen said.

The funding for this program was made possible by a $50 million block grant through the federal CARES Act. Since the program began on May 1, 2020, OKDHS has helped more than 440 Oklahomans search for employment or return to the workforce by providing child care subsidy during their job search.

“Providing families with access to child care is an economic issue, as it allows parents to re-engage with the job market,” said Deb Smith, Director of OKDHS Adult and Family Services. “OKDHS is proud to offer this additional support to help families get back to work.”

Traditionally, the child care subsidy program has strict income limits for families. Job seekers do not need to meet income eligibility requirements to access this program and this expansion allows for three months of subsidy for any job loss.

To access three months of child care subsidy, job seekers must apply online at OKDHSLive.org and provide their final paystub. Once approved, parents must choose a child care provider who is licensed and contracted with OKDHS to accept subsidy payments. Licensed, quality child care programs can be found by using the Child Care Locator at http://childcarefind.okdhs.org/childcarefind/.