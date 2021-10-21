Two arrested, three injured in Wednesday night shooting

Ardmore police responded to a call Wednesday evening located in the 1600 block of Wolverton NW that reported a shooting with multiple victims. Three individuals had been shot and two were ultimately airlifted to Texas hospitals.

Not all of the details of the case have been released as the investigation is ongoing. So far two have been arrested, husband and wife Andrew and Quindazia Berry, and the pair have been charged with conjoint robbery. A third suspect is currently in the hospital and listed in stable condition. The homeowner is also still in the hospital and listed in stable condition.

The names of the homeowner and the third suspect will not be released until they can be interviewed.