On your marks: Chigger Chase returning for the 25th year

The Chigger Chase is coming back for 2021 and will be celebrating its 25th year of raising funds for Ardmore Regional Park. The event will take place at the park on Saturday, Nov. 20 and will include a timed 5k, a one mile fun run, a quarter-mile race for children ages six and under, and a half-mile race for children ages seven to 12.

Chigger Chase Co-Chair Nancy Sjulin said this year's event will have much more in common with previous Chases than last year's virtual event.

"Because of coronavirus, we held a virtual run last year, and we allowed people to come out on a few different designated nights to avoid forming a crowd," Sjulin said. "But this year things are getting back to normal with our 25th annual Chigger Chase, and we're really excited to see everybody coming back to the park."

Sjulin said the 5k event will be officially timed and certified, while the other races are designed to be for fun. Charley Chigger, the official mascot, will be racing with the children, while competitors in the 5k can test their speed against the speedy chigger.

Registration for the event is available online under the recreation activities and facility rentals tab at www.ardmorecity.org. People can also opt to sign up in person at the Ardmore Parks and Recreation office located at 2704 N. Rockford Rd. Participants registering before October 31 will pay $25 for the 5k, $20 for the one mile, and $10 for the two children's races. The cost of registration also includes a special 25th annual Chigger Chase t-shirt with silver lettering in honor of the event's silver anniversary.

Sjulin said the cost to register after October 31 is slightly more expensive, and t-shirts are not guaranteed for late registrations.

"To guarantee that you get a shirt, we ask that you register before October 31," Sjulin said. "We always order a few extra shirts in every size to try to accommodate late registrations, but the only way to guarantee your shirt is to get it in by Halloween."

Sjulin said the 2021 Chigger Chase has already raised a record amount in sponsorships with over $40,000 collected so far for the park. In addition to general maintenance and improvements to the park, the funds collected this year will be used to help build a splash pad in Regional Park.

"All the money that's raised is going back to Regional Park," she said. "Right now our next big plan for the park is a splash pad by the pavilion that's going to be the biggest one in Ardmore."

Sjulin thanked all of the sponsors of the event and urged the public to come out on November 20 for some family fun.

"We could not do this without our incredible sponsors," Sjulin said. "Now we're just looking for some runners to come out and have a good time."

The 5k will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20. After the Chigger Chase wraps up for the evening, the park will open for the 2021 Festival of Lights drive through holiday light display.