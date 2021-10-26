A beautiful city is good business: ABC introduces new landscaping at 12th Avenue and North Commerce

Members of the Ardmore Beautification Council met with representatives from Mercy Hospital Ardmore and Citizens Bank on Monday to unveil the new fall landscaping at the intersection of 12th Avenue and North Commerce. The hospital and the bank, being two of the intersection's closest neighbors, help sponsor the area's landscaping. Some of the most recent improvements include pumpkins, bales of hay and scarecrows to go with the fall flowers and shrubs.

ABC member Dixie Harper thanked both the hospital and the bank for the financial assistance they provided for the landscaping.

"They've both been great partners for us on the 12th Street and Commerce landscaping, and we appreciate them so much," Harper said.

ABC Executive Director Julie Maher said it's not only these two partnerships, but partnerships with other organizations around the city such as the City of Ardmore, the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce and the Ardmore Main Street Authority that allow the Beautification Council to do what they do.

"I think it's a wonderful thing what our community does to support each other," Maher said. "We've been doing this for over 30 years and we couldn't do this without you guys. It just goes to show how much we all care about our community and what other people see about our community when they come to visit."

Maher said the fall decorations will remain in place until around the first of December when they are swapped out for a holiday display.

"This is a very highly trafficked intersection and we're really blessed because we've had no accidents here and things have been run over only a couple of times," Maher said. "This truly is a gateway to Mercy Hospital and Citizens Bank and our retail district."