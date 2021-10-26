Oklahoma human services department works to stabilize child care sector with grants, support

Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) announced this summer that additional coronavirus relief dollars authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will be used to provide stabilization grants to the child care industry as well as incentivize quality improvement, access to care and workforce development in order to support Oklahoma children and families.

This plan will allow families and their child care providers to plan how to allocate resources through end of 2022.

“High-quality child care that meets the needs of Oklahoma children and their families, not only today but also well into the future, in every city and county of the state, is critical to the success of our economy,” said Justin Brown, Oklahoma Secretary of Human Services. “The announcement we are making today will ensure support for the state’s early childhood centers, while also funding specialty grants aimed at improving childhood well-being.”

Through licensing visits and networking with providers, anecdotal evidence of providers limiting availability due to COVID concerns has happened, however, according to Keili McEwen with OKDHS. “We are a licensing entity,” McEwen said. Once a facility is licensed, they are able to serve up to their capacity. “They are not required to inform OKDHS of any decisions to limit space, as private business owners.”

As private businesses, childcare providers are subject to the same issues many businesses are facing currently. “Childcare has seen disruptions, just like any industry,” McEwen said. OKDHS has grants and stipends available for individuals working in childcare and agencies in order to help stabilize the industry.

According to guidance from the U.S. Administration for Children and Families, states must spend most stabilization funds (at least 90 percent for states and territories) as subgrants to qualified child care providers to support the stability of the child care sector during and after the COVID-19 public health emergency. Child care programs must have been licensed by March 11, 2021 in order to qualify.

Providers can spend these funds on a variety of key operating expenses, including wages and benefits, rent and utilities, cleaning and sanitization supplies and services, and many other goods and services necessary to maintain or resume child care services.

Additionally, specialty grants will subsequently be available to start new child care programs, including programs that provide specialty care and non-traditional hours, assist with staff retention, quality improvement, supplies and manipulatives, as well as address deserts in low-income and special needs communities. OKDHS will launch a website, okdhs.org/childcaregrants, in the coming days where all information and applications for grants and payments can be found. Licensed child care centers and homes are encouraged to apply.

“We have been working hard to stand up a platform to get the ARPA federal funds out to child care providers to continue to support and revitalize the industry,” said Brittany Lee, OKDHS Director of Child Care Services. “We are passionate about assuring Oklahoma families have access to licensed, affordable, quality child care and this is one way we are working to make it happen.”

“The pandemic and the last unprecedented year have taught us so much, especially about who we call essential. Our country learned, through a vital and committed investment, that our government and leadership value child care workers within that category,” said Elaina Gray, Early Childhood Services Operations Director at Sunbeam Family Services. “With this investment, our early childhood care and education programs can expand to meet the need, especially families facing much adversity. OKDHS will be able to partner with providers to acknowledge their value to our communities and the service they provide to our children. We are thankful for the investment in the future of Oklahoma’s children.”

For more information on services available through OKDHS, contact your local OKDHS office or visit them online at https://oklahoma.gov/okdhs/services.html.