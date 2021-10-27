Halloween Happenings: Area opportunities for trick or treating and family fun

The Halloween season is officially upon us and there will soon be ample opportunities for children and families to get into the spooky season. In the City of Ardmore, door to door trick or treating will take place the evening of Sunday, Oct. 31. Houses wishing to participate are asked to keep their porch lights on.

There are also multiple parties, celebrations and trick or treating events set to take place at businesses, churches and other organizations starting today and running through the end of the weekend. To help you keep track of when and where events will be taking place, here is a list of a few things taking place in the Ardmore area.

Wednesday, Oct. 27.

What: First Baptist Church Harvest Party. When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: First Baptist Church Adult Annex, 225 1st Ave. SW.

What: First United Methodist Church Fall Festival. When: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Colvert Ministry Center, 503 W. Broadway.

Friday, Oct. 29

What: Trunk or Treat at Champion Public Library. When: 4:00 p.m. Where: 601 Railway Express.

Saturday, Oct. 30

What: Carter County Dodge Trunk or Treat: When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Where: 3600 W. Broadway

What: Depot District Trick or Treat. When: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Where:Ardmore Main Street

What: Bible Baptist Church Trunk or Treat. When: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: 1515 Easley Dr.

What: Broadlawn Village Trick or Treat. When: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Corner of Maxwell Street NW and Harris Street NW.

What: East Main Church of Christ Trunk or Treat. When: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: 920 E Main St.

What: Victory Life Church Fall Festival. When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Thompson Square, 2015 W Broadway Unit #24.

What: VWF Trunk or Treat. When: 6: 30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Where: 529 S Washington St.

Sunday, Oct. 31

What: H2O Life Church Trunk or Treat. When 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: 4420 W Broadway.