Subjects in local shooting released from hospital, charged

Charges were filed against two subjects in a shooting that occurred on October 20 in the 1600 block of Wolverton NW. Initial information reported a shooting with multiple victims. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, it was discovered that three individuals had been shot; two were ultimately airlifted to Texas hospitals.

According to Ardmore Police public information officer Claude Henry, one of the subjects remains hospitalized and has been listed as critical but stable.

“The other two subjects have since been treated and released,” Henry said.

In earlier coverage, it was reported that two had been arrested, husband and wife Andrew and Quindazia Berry. Andrew and Quindazia Berry were conjointly charged with one felony count each of robbery with a weapon. According to court records, both Andrew and Quindazia Berry allegedly robbed a local homeowner of cash and other items by pointing a 9mm semiautomatic pistol and a .357 revolver at the man. Andrew Berry’s bond was set at $150,000. Quindazia Berry’s bond was set at $250,000.

According to Oklahoma state statutes, the penalty for robbery with a weapon, if convicted, is imprisonment for not less than five years.

Both Berrys were ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. Court records indicate that violating that order could result in bail being raised or revoked.