Superhero Fun Run brings in over $1,000 for CASA of Southern Oklahoma

Over the weekend dozens of the community's smallest superheroes headed to Ardmore Regional Park for the Superhero Fun Run. The event raised over $1,000 for CASA of Southern Oklahoma, a local nonprofit organization that works closely with the court system and DHS to advocate for the best interest of children who have experienced abuse and neglect. A trained CASA volunteer is assigned to each child, and the volunteer will continue working with each child the entire time they are in the system.

Amy Martens, advocate supervisor, said the funds raised will be used to purchase fall and winter clothing for the children they are currently serving.

"The ages of our kids range from babies all the way to 18 years old, so the clothes they wore last year are not going to fit them this year," Martens said. "Unfortunately we have a lot of kids who have moved foster homes and unfortunately their stuff does not go with them. So these funds will be used to make sure the kids have shoes, clothes and coats that fit them and will help them feel a little more comfortable given their situation."

While the money raised over the weekend will be a great help, Martens said the organization is always looking for donations to help with their cause. Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so in a number of ways: by mailing a check to CASA of Southern Oklahoma at 20 B St. SW in Ardmore, by donating online at www.casa.org/donate.html or through Venmo at casaofsok.

Martens said CASA is also always looking for new volunteers who are interested in making a difference in the lives of children. All volunteers must be over the age of 21, have references and are required to pass a background check. CASA volunteers work between three to five hours a month and are required to see the child they are working with once a month in their placement.

To find out more information about how to become a CASA volunteer, call the office at 580-226-0009 or go online at www.casasok.org.