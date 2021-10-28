Carter County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 38% of people fully vaccinated

Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 38% of people living in Carter County are fully vaccinated as of Oct. 26, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Oklahoma reported 641,497 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.89% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Oklahoma as of Oct. 26 are Oklahoma County (58%), Caddo County (56%), Canadian County (55%), Tulsa County (55%) and Noble County (54%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Carter County as of Oct. 26:

How many people in Carter County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

47% of people in Carter County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 22,557 people

38% of people in Carter County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 18,495 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Oklahoma have been vaccinated so far?

60% of people in Oklahoma have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,332,252 people

50% of people in Oklahoma are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,966,699 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.