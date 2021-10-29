Ardmore Institute of Health grants $50k to Behavioral Health Collaborative

Ardmore Behavioral Health Collaborative announced this week that they have been awarded $50,000 in funding from the Ardmore Institute of Health.

Ron Stout, MD, MPH, President and CEO of AIH, said the foundation partnered with two others around 2015 to make approximately $600,000 available to address Adverse Childhood Experiences, or ACEs, via the construct of trauma informed care.

“Lighthouse recently accepted leadership of this program. AIH is happy to continue to support efforts to affect a measurable improvement in children's health in the greater Carter county area,” Stout said.

“Carter County is one of the least healthy counties in Oklahoma and regretfully Oklahoma is one of least healthy States in the US,” Stout said. “We not only neglect our own health, but we but neglect the health of an extraordinary number of our children at risk for physical and mental health [issues].”

Oklahoma children have a disproportionately high levels of (ACEs) Adverse Childhood Events, according to Stout.

Through the funding provided by AIH, the ABHC will address ACEs in the Ardmore area. The plan is for ABHC to deploy three strategies: school based group interventions, called CBITS or Cognitive Behavioral Intervention Therapy in Schools for older kids and Bounce Back for elementary students; connecting individuals and organizations to resources via ABHC’s online community resource page; and providing community training and education on issues related to ACEs, with a goal of increasing collaboration, awareness, and knowledge in the community.

For more information about these programs, contact ABHC director Ellen Roberts at eroberts@lighthouseok.com.