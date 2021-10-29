More than 10k pounds recycled in Ardmore area

In June 2021, the Ardmore Beautification Council began hosting recycling events with Replenysh. Since the events started, area residents have recycled more than 10,000 pounds of materials. This Saturday is the next in what ABC hopes will be a series of many recycling events. Staff and volunteers will be set up in the parking lot at Thompsons Square from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. They will return at the same time on November 13 and December 4. Future dates can be found on ABC’s Facebook page.

"We’re hoping that this continues,” said Julie Maher, executive director of ABC. “We’ve partnered with this company, Replenysh. They’ve brought several events like this across southern Oklahoma. They’re hoping to bring opportunities to recycle to more rural communities that don’t have large recycling facilities provided to them.”

The City of Ardmore does have some recycling facilities, Maher said, however those are limited to Ardmore residents, according to the Operation Pride guidelines. The recycling events with ABC have no identification or address requirements, Maher said.

“We do prefer that things be separated,” Maher said. “The most confusion seems to come from the plastics.” Somewhere on each plastic container, usually on the bottom, a rectangle containing a number should be found. “We’re looking only right now for the 1s and the 2s,” Maher said. Separating those and dropping off only the accepted plastics helps to reduce labor costs and saves time. Rinsing cans and food containers, and making sure items with food residue, like pizza boxes, are not included in the recycling.

The events are being held at Thompsons Square from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Maher said she collected a laundry basket worth of recyclables in the span of a week. “It doesn’t seem like it’s going to be much,” Maher said. “But it adds up.”

“There’s a lot of people that save stuff up and just come every other month,” Maher said. “We had an older gentleman from outside of Ardmore who picked up about seven tubs full of glass that he had picked up from a ditch on his property. It was wild, how much stuff had just been thrown out on the road.”

For more information about this event, and to get reminders and updates and reminders from Replenysh, grab the app at https://replenysh.app.link/download.