Pre-leasing for Preserve apartment complex to begin in the coming weeks: First units to be move-in ready by spring

After a year of construction, the buildings of the new apartment complex, The Preserve at Ardmore, are starting to take shape. The finished project will consist of 223 units spread across 26 buildings with one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom options, with the first set of completed apartments to be ready for renters as soon as the end of March.

Developer Scott Chapman said the construction process is being divided into four roughly equal phases, and the buildings completed in the first phase will contain approximately 64 apartments. The buildings in both phases one and two now have all the doors and windows installed, and they will soon be sealed so crews can start installing sheetrock and working on the interiors.

The buildings in phase three are also coming along, and all buildings in this phase now have shingled roofs. The buildings in phase four are currently in the final stages of framing, and the trusses for the roofs are being installed.

He said the building closest to completion is the one that will serve as the complex's clubhouse.

"Right now we're finishing out the clubhouse," Chapman said. "We're installing all the sheetrock, painting the interior, and finishing the inside. We've poured the entrances and the curbs and gutters, and they're in the process of building the pool and the common area."

Chapman said he and is partners are currently working on setting pricing for all of the apartments, and the prices should be finalized within the next couple of weeks. He hopes that future residents will be able to begin pre-leasing by the end of November, and he said that all information about pre-leasing will be posted to The Preserve's social media sites on Facebook and Instagram.