DA hopes life sentence offers double homicide victims families 'some measure of peace'

District Attorney Craig Ladd, in a statement released Friday, said that he hopes Carlton Franklin’s guilty plea in the double homicide charges filed in 2018 gives the victims families ‘some measure of peace.’

Ladd said Franklin pled guilty and was sentenced to two life sentences on Wednesday of last week. The plea agreement was ultimately reached after a lengthy process in which Ladd says a very comprehensive investigation led to formal charges being filed in mid-2018.

"I want to commend the Ardmore Police Department for the top notch investigation into the matter, specifically lead investigator Sergeant Phil Shepard for his tireless and exceptional work on the case,” Ladd said.

“I also want to express a deep gratitude and appreciation on behalf of myself and our victims’ advocate for the patience and understanding extended to us by Karly Clearman's and Justin Sullivan's families. They exemplified tremendous grace during this long, drawn out process, knowing that much of the delays were simply beyond anyone’s control.”

Ladd said both families were in support of this resolution.