Main Street Authority announces new hires

The Ardmore Main Street has announced they have hired two new individuals to serve as general manager and promotions and public relations director for the organization — and both are familiar faces within the Depot District. Allison Meredith, owner of Moments to Remember, will be serving as general manager, and Trish Maher, owner of Party Fish, will be the promotions and public relations director.

Sherri Snyder, AMSA board chair, said both Meredith and Maher were interested in the positions but were concerned about how they could take over the responsibilities at Main Street while still running their businesses. In the end, they worked together to come up with an arrangement to split the hours equivalent to one full-time employee. Their contracts have a financial controls policy that ensure a clear separation between their time working at Main Street and their time working in their businesses, and they will not be paid by Main Street during the time they are working at their stores.

"They both love Main Street and what Main Street can do for downtown and the community," Snyder said. "So we asked them to get together and discuss how they can still run their businesses and use their skills for Main Street at the same time. So they worked it out so that at certain times they will be covering the office individually and at other times they will be covering it together. They both understand that there will be some evenings and weekends involved when we are having events."

She said the board is thrilled to have the pair working for the organization.

"We're so excited because they both have the skills that we need to advance Main Street and the upcoming Depot Park," Snyder said. "Allison haas done a great job covering the position in the short-term since the resignations, and she's also extremely personal and organized with a strong business background. Before Party Fish, Trish worked in the promotions and public relations with some big-named companies, and she has some wonderful ideas for promotions and events. It's really the best of both worlds."

Meredith said she is looking forward officially take on her new role.

"I wanted to make sure we had someone in the manager roll, especially with Christmas coming up," Meredith said. "As a part of downtown myself, I really want to see more good things coming to downtown, and I'm excited to help bring more to the Depot District."

Maher said she too is excited to get to work.

"One of our biggest priorities right now is building bridges and communicating with the community, especially with the downtown community," Maher said. "I feel like there has been a bit of a void there in the past. We've got some really exciting things coming up, especially with Depot Park almost complete, and I'm really looking forward to spreading the word."