New Grace Day Center Director says the facility's biggest need this season is kindness

As the weather gets colder, situations for our unhoused neighbors become dire.

With no currently operating night shelter in the area, homeless members of our community have few resources. One area agency has been tireless in their efforts to bridge the gaps: the Grace Day Center. Recently, they brought on a new Director, Sonya Kelly.

“I’m a former addict in recovery,” Kelly said. “I came to Ardmore three years ago and moved into a sober living house.” Kelly said the Ardmore community showed her there is hope and a way forward. Kelly met her husband, who she said has also experienced hardships, including homelessness. The couple recently purchased a home in Ardmore.

“We love giving back to the community,” Kelly said. “We were homeless. I know that there’s a better life. This is my passion.”

In addition to services like laundry, showers, and the availability of coffee and snacks, Kelly said she is a licensed drug and alcohol counselor.

“I’m able to offer them treatment options,” Kelly said. So far, three clients have received help to get into treatment programs. “We’re here to give them options.”

Some things have been added, like 24 hour security and cameras. “We have added help with eyeglasses to the list of other things we can help with, like obtaining birth certificates and IDs.”

The facility also has locker space for clients to store important documents and other items.

“It’s the simple little things," she said.

Kelly said they’re working to encourage better relations with the neighbors and businesses near the downtown center. “We’re having conversations and encouraging everyone to respect the space,” Kelly said.

“This is a safe place where they can be off the streets,” Kelly said. “Some need to develop social skills, they can do that here.”

Some of the ways Kelly said that socialization happens in the day center space is that they plan to start celebrating birthdays. Her husband’s youth group has volunteered to make favorite desserts for the clients once a month.

“A lot of clients don’t have family or a good support system,” Kelly said. With the holidays coming up, the lack of a support system hits some of the clients hard.

Kelly said she recently asked a group of clients what they need most. The answer, she said, was kindness.

“Donations are never turned away here,” Kelly said. “That’s one thing I love about this community. Someone always has exactly what we need.”

Items that Kelly said are always needed include laundry and cleaning supplies, personal care items like soap, shampoo, combs and shaving supplies. Coffee and related items like sugar, creamer, and snacks along with bottled water and fresh produce like bananas and oranges are popular too. Kelly said right now the center is short on men’s clothing, socks, and underwear. As the weather gets colder, blankets, jackets and clothes for layering are also helpful for clients.