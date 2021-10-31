Pride of Ardmore brings home excellent ratings at state,gears up for annual BBQ fundraiser

The clatter of various instruments and anticipation filled the air as three Ardmore High School students leaned from their bus windows, awaiting the results of their performance at the OSSAA Regional Marching Contest at Yukon last week.

Jessica Johnson, head drum major for the Pride of Ardmore said the POA performed their full show ‘If I Could Fly,’

"I am very very proud of the band and the job they did," Johnson said. "Most of the marchers are new and have never been to a state competition."

Johnson said that their score of ‘straight twos’ was excellent, especially taking the weather on competition day into consideration.

Johnson said the best rating from a state competition is a one, meaning everything in the performance is nearly perfect. The POA received twos, which Johnson said meant the judges saw some room for improvement.

“Everyone did a great job performing their best," she said.

Johnson said she begged one of the directors, Mr. Moreno, to create a show that was uplifting and happy. “My favorite one of the three songs that we performed was ‘Into the Clouds,’” Johnson said. “It was powerful and uplifting. After playing that on the field, it was such a relief to end the performance on a high note.”

Heather Graham, president of the band boosters for the Pride of Ardmore, was a ‘band kid’ herself.

“Band to me is like family,” Graham said. “I think anybody who’s been in band would feel the same way.”

Graham said band boosters are not just about financial support, but also being involved with the students. That is especially important this year because there are many students new to band this year.

“Really it was two years of students, because of COVID,” Graham said. “Both the freshman and sophomores were learning to march for the first time. We’re at the competitions cheering them on."

The group also helps with uniforms, purchase and maintenance of instruments, support band trips, and feeding the students when they travel.

“We’re there to support the directors, too,” Graham said. “There are three directors and about 80 kids.”

Every event involves three buses, a van and trailer filled not just with students but also instruments, uniforms, water and snacks.

Charles Brady IV, a senior and drum major for the POA, said competition and the resulting excellent ranking.

“It’s a really big thing for us,” Brady said. “The show was all themed around space and flying. It was really fun.”

To anyone who is considering joining band, Brady said he highly encourages them to join.

“It’s a great opportunity to be part of the community, and it’s a great place to express yourself,” Brady said. “I have learned a lot in band, not just about band, but about social interaction, and everything under the sun.”

Chauvin Aaron, Associate Director of Fine Arts and Director of Bands at Ardmore High School, congratulated the Pride of Ardmore on their hard work – then reminded them it’s time to get to work on another project: fundraising.

Over the coming weeks, band students and the band boosters group will be planning the group’s 65th annual band BBQ. Other events include a silent auction, bake sales, Hurts Donut sales, and other community events.

Graham said the BBQ is the band’s major fundraiser each year. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.

“We’ve got BBQ sandwiches, potato salad, beans, and dessert for $8,” Graham said. “Bands will perform around noon hour, for those who eat at the school. For the middle school band students, it’s their first big performance."

While there is not yet a complete list of silent auction items available, it will be made up of items donated by the community. Various items have been donated in the past including a set of tires, oil changes, pet boarding and many other things. There will also be a dessert auction, with things donated from local businesses.

“It's an all-day thing,” Graham said. “The band boosters, parents and students will work together to serve food and clean up.”

For delivery orders, call 580-221-3001 ext. 2142 and leave your order on voice mail if need be. Orders can also be sent to ardmorebands@gmail.com. To go orders will also be available.