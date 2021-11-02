Tea shop at Mekong Garden Market open for business in Thompson Square

The people of Ardmore now have a new place to go to quench their thirst. Over the weekend, the tea shop at Mekong Garden Market opened its doors in Thompson Square, and they are currently serving a variety of teas, coffees and smoothies.

Owner Coco Hsieh said in addition to tradition green teas, black teas and flavors of coffee, the tea shop will also feature a variety of Asian options.

"We have Thai coffee and Vietnamese coffee," she said. "We also have some Japanese teas, and Thai teas are especially popular."

One of their specialties will be bubble tea which comes from Taiwan. The name bubble comes from the tapioca pearls that are added into the beverage which is a blend of tea with fruit juices and milk.

Hsieh said the smoothies are made with fresh fruit and milk, though they also have non-dairy options that utilize soy milk or almond milk. The shop will begin selling fresh fruit juice in about two weeks.

"We chop up our fresh fruit then use a professional machine to squeeze out all of the juice," she said. "All of the fiber and pulp is removed, and it tastes really good."

The shop also sells a variety of snacks and will soon be adding fresh Vietnamese sandwiches.

Hsieh said the market portion of the business which is located next door to the tea shop will be an Asian grocery store. It will likely open in December.

"We're going to have all kinds of Asian dry foods," she said. "We'll have some Japanese snacks, some Thai snacks and Chinese snacks. We'll also be adding in a kitchen to serve some food."

Hsieh, who is originally from Taiwan, recently moved to the area from California to open the business. She said she has been enjoying her time in Oklahoma.

"I really like it here," she said. "When I lived in California, everyone was always in a rush. Over here everybody is always so kind and friendly, and I love it."

The tea shop at Mekong Garden Market is located inside Thompson Square and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information can be found through their social media sites on Facebook and Instagram.