United Way, OG&E to offer free space heaters
Colder temperatures are coming to southern Oklahoma. Area agencies are gearing up to offer assistance to those in need, including our local United Way agency and their partners.
OG&E representatives said they are proud to partner with United Way of South Central Oklahoma and the Kohaw Foundation to provide energy-efficient space heaters to help those in need prepare for colder weather. The space heater giveaway is part of United Way’s Day of Caring and will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 5, at OG&E’s Ardmore service center at 2214 W. Broadway. The event will continue until supplies are exhausted.
“We’re proud to be a partner in the community,” said Stephanie Coleman, OG&E’s Community Relations Coordinator. “This is just one way we can help provide a better quality of life to those in need and strengthen the community where we live and work.”
Heaters must be picked up and will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis. Families may receive one space heater per household. For more information, call the United Way office at 580-223-1401.