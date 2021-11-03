Over 25% of city street lights now converted to LED smart lights

For the past two years OG&E has been working on a project to convert all the streetlights within the City of Ardmore into LED smart lights. Over 1,200 lights have been converted so far, but there are still approximately 3,000 left to go. The overall completion date is currently estimated to be in 2023.

Richard Delano, community affairs manager with OG&E, provided the Ardmore City Commission with an update on the project during commission meeting Monday evening.

"As of right now, OG&E has approximately 4,211 street lights in the Ardmore area," Delano said. "We still have about 2,963 of what we call legacy lights, and we've converted 1,248 into LED lights. So we've still got a ways to go."

So far the company has completed 16 roadway projects that include major thoroughfares such as Main Street and Broadway and entrances and exits to the interstate. In the coming weeks they will be beginning another roadway project on North Washington.

He told commissioners LED streetlights are an improvement over the ones used in the past because they are more energy efficient, last up to three times longer, and improve visibility for safety.

Another benefit of the new lights will be their smart capabilities which will automatically report any outages directly to OG&E. However this feature is not yet functional and is not expected to go live until 2023.

In the mean time, citizens should report any streetlight outages to OG&E. They can do this online at www.oge.com or by calling 1-800-272-9741. Anyone reporting an outage will need to describe the location of the light and tell how many lights are out. They also need to leave their name and contact information in case the technician repairing the outage has any questions.

DeLano said the amount of time it takes from reporting a streetlight outage to getting it repaired varies depending on what is causing the problem.

"Sometimes the lights are not just out, and it is some kind of wiring issue or an issue with the transformer," he said. "That can take a while to fix. If it's just hanging a light on a poll, we can usually get those done within a couple of weeks."