Strength in Numbers combines community volunteerism with life lessons

Communities, especially in rural areas like Ardmore, have long depended on each other for strength, guidance and support in difficult times.

While those traditions began with a common goal of survival in isolated agricultural areas and newly formed townships, those values are still needed today.

One local nonprofit, Strength in Numbers Foundation, is working to bring people together to improve successful outcomes for youth, families and small businesses.

Founder Marchello Anderson said his hope for the foundation is to bring people of diverse backgrounds together to nurture families and small businesses as a community.

“My focus is on creating a community support structure,” Anderson said. Part of the programming that Strength in Numbers offers focuses on the community’s young men.

“We initially started off with a young men’s life skills camp this last January,” Anderson said. After discussions with his board, Anderson said the group decided the best move was to hold monthly events. Now the life skills group meets on the second Saturday of each month.

“I felt like a year would be too long,” Anderson said. “We would have to try to pull the kids back together and reiterate what we had talked about the year before.”

By hosting monthly sessions, Anderson said they are able to focus on one topic per month instead of giving the youth 8 to 10 topics in a span of a couple days. The group includes mentors and professionals from the community, including local dentists, Dr. Ramirez and Dr. Washington. Anderson said each session reiterates important concepts like timeliness, cleanliness, and building relationships.

“Last month, we teamed up with the city’s Parks and Recreation department to plant flowers in their facilities' gardens,” Anderson said. “Our next session is November 13. That day we plan to go out and acknowledge the contributions of local daycares.”

Registration prior to the event is encouraged but is not required, Anderson said. The upcoming November 13 session will begin at 10 a.m. at the HFV Wilson Community Center and will conclude at 2 p.m.

Anderson said the Foundation provides meals to the youth in addition to their community service projects and life skills lessons.

Those interested in signing up, volunteering or donating to the Strength in Numbers Foundation can do so by contacting them via Facebook or at strengthinnumbersfoundation@gmail.com.