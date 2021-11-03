'The Music Man" this week Dickson High School set to perform

There may be trouble in River City, but things are going smoothly at Dickson High School as the students are in the final days of rehearsal for the classic musical "The Music Man." They will be performing two shows a day on Thursday and Friday for the rest of the school. On Saturday, two performances will be open to the public.

The musical is set in the early 20th Century and tells the story of a con man who arrives in a small midwestern town to sell the townsfolk instruments and band uniforms. He plans to skip town after taking the payments but begins to have a change of heart after meeting and forming relationships in the community.

The play originally opened on Broadway in 1957 and ran for over 1,300 performances. Over the years there have been numerous revivals, and it was made into a film in 1962.

Dickson Vocal Music Director Andrea Shahan said one of the reasons she chose the play is because of its long and popular history.

"Dickson has not done a classic musical in a very long time," she said. "We've done Disney shows for the past several years, so I wanted to bring back the classics to give the students an appreciation of where musicals began. I also think that our cast is very well suited to this musical, and it will really highlight their strengths."

Shahan said approximately 40 students, including 11 middle schoolers, are involved in the production, and they have been rehearsing three times a week since September.

"We've been rehearsing every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday night," she said. "We're a small school, and lots of our students are involved in multiple activities. We've got football players, cheerleaders and softball players in the cast, so it's been a bit of a challenge trying to fit rehearsals around everybody's schedules."

While the shows on Thursday and Friday are primarily for Dickson students, Shahan said several other local schools will also be coming out to see a performance.

"A lot of the smaller schools don't have an opportunity to do things like this, so we've invited them come watch," she said. "We have a group from Madill, a group from Mannsville and a group from Ravia coming out. Ardmore Middle School will also be coming."

Performances of "The Music Man" will be open to the public at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Dickson Auditorium. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students. Open seating will be available or reservations can be made by texting 580-222-8158.