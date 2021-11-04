Ardmore to apply for $30 million loan to finance improvements on local dams

On Monday evening the trustees of the Ardmore Public Works Authority approved a resolution that will allow the city to apply for a $30 million dollar loan form the Oklahoma Water Resources Board. These funds will be used to make improvements to the dams at City Lake and Mountain Lake.

The two lakes each supply a portion of the city's water supply, and Public Utilities Director Shawn Geurin said the upcoming improvements will be a continuation of the recent investments made into the city's water infrastructure.

"We've worked on our plants, we've worked on our lines, and we've built water towers," Geurin said. "Here in the past couple years we've come around to taking a look at our lakes, and we hired an engineering firm that specializes in dams to come out and inspect them. They found several issues and have given us their suggestions about how to fix them."

At Mountain Lake, the plan is to replace and upgrade the dam's gates and make some minor repairs and adjustments to the dam itself.

"Mountain Lake was constructed in the 20s, and the gates were added in the 50s," he said. "Those gates and hoists that were added back then are the ones still in use today, so they're old and outdated. We'll be replacing those with new ones that will be more reliable."

Geurin said the repairs that need to be made at City Lake will be the larger project. The man-made lake was one of the first built in Oklahoma. While the city is uncertain of exactly when it was built, Geurin said it came sometime around statehood, and the dam is showing its age.

Geurin said the dam is experiencing some leakage in two areas located at the spillway and near the water intake. These issues will be corrected, and the elevation of the dam will also be raised by approximately one foot. There is also some vegetation growing on the spillway and on the upstream side of the lake that will be removed.

He pointed out that Monday's resolution simply gives permission to apply for the loan. With permission granted, the city is now working through the application process. He said the city has worked with the Oklahoma Water Resources Board in the past. The board is aware of the upcoming application, and Geurin expects the loan to be approved next month. From there, the city will begin getting the design work ready for the project.

"The goal is to have the final engineering documents ready to sign in January as soon as the loan has closed," he said. "Then we'll start the final design work which will take roughly six months to complete."

Geurin said the completed engineering plan must be submitted to the Water Resources Board for review, and this process can take one to two months. He hopes to have the approved plans ready to put out to bid by the end of next year.