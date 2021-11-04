Storts Family Dentistry holding food drive for Ardmore families in need

With Thanksgiving coming later this month many families are already planning their holiday celebrations and meals. Some families, however, are not in the financial position to afford these types of purchases and are left wondering where their Thanksgiving meal will come from.

To help fill this need Storts Family Dentistry is currently holding a food drive to collect nonperishable items, and they have partnered with the Food and Resource Center of South Central Oklahoma to make sure the food goes to those who need it most.

Marketing Manager Samatha Morrow said Storts decided to hold the food drive to give back to the community that has supported them for so many years.

"We're all about giving back to our local community, and it's something that's really important to us because we have been so blessed with their support over the last 30 years," Morrow said. "We want to give back in any way that we can, so we want to make sure that our families here in South Central Oklahoma are fed throughout the holidays and are provided with the basic things that everybody needs."

Morrow said the food drive began a couple weeks ago and will continue until the Friday before Thanksgiving. The overall goal is to collect at least 500 items, and they have collected approximately 100 so far.

Donations can be dropped off in the collections box located at the Storts Family Dentistry office located at 1220 Merrick Dr. during business hours through Friday, Nov. 19. These items will then be delivered to the Food and Resource Center who will distribute the food to area families.