Ardmore Police Department to purchase drone to aid in investigations

The Ardmore Police Department will be purchasing a drone which they will be using to aid in their investigations when needed. The Ardmore City Commission approved the purchase of the $40,000 machine Monday evening.

Prior to approval, Commissioner David Plesher asked Chief of Police Kevin Norris for examples of when the drone will be used.

"There is a wide array," Norris said. "It will be used for accident reconstruction. It will be used for emergency critical incidents such as elderly patients who have dementia who may have wandered off in the night or for lost children. It will also be useful for any large special event such as a parade or a peaceful protest to make Sur that vehicles are staying out of the area."

He said the drone could also be used during SWAT team deployments if necessary and told of a recent situation where the drone would have been useful.

"A few months back we had a couple investigators who were having to look in a heavily wooded field of several acres trying to find a stolen vehicle," Norris said. "If we had a drone at that time we could have been able to launch the drone and look over the area very quickly."

Commissioner Nancy Sjulin asked Norris to go over the policy on who will run the drone and who can authorize its usage.

"Only certain officers will be authorized to run the drone," Norris said. "It's only able to be authorized for usage by the lieutenants, the captains or by myself."

As with all footage taken by the police department, footage from the drone will be able to public upon request.