Area service agencies share the warmth for the second year

As temperatures begin to dip, some area residents are bundling up – but some find themselves in need of weather-appropriate clothing and limited options and resources.

A trio of nonprofits, the Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma, Community Youth Services and Sara’s Project worked together last year to connect donations to those in need of cold weather gear.

Kaylyn Weldon Gary, executive director of Community Youth Services, said last year the group received a lot of coats and various sizes. “We had a hard time getting our hands on some of the larger sizes in kids and adults sizes,” Weldon Gary said. “But as soon as we voiced that need, we had multiple people turning out to make sure that the children and families that needed the coat got what they needed.”

In 2020, 265 individuals received coats and other items to help them stay warm. Donations of hats, mittens, scarves and even blankets are helpful during the coldest months. “We haven’t really spoken about setting a goal,” Weldon Gary said. “We just want to make sure that every person that approaches any of our organizations has access to a coat, no matter what.”

Weldon Gary said that donations are being taken at any of the three sites. Each organization also maintains an Amazon wish list, so those interested in purchasing items to be shipped directly to any of the organizations may do so online. Monetary donations are also accepted through each organization’s website with a notation that funds are for the Share the Warmth drive.

Across the three organizations we have a group message where the three of us continuously put in requests and needs, as well as notifying each other when things come in,” Weldon Gary said. “We have found that by partnering and collaborating this way, we meet a lot more of those needs as soon as they walk in the door.”

Donations may be shipped or donated to: Community Youth Services; 15 Monroe Street SE, Ardmore, OK 73401, The Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma; 402 Pawnee Street NW, Ardmore, OK 73401 or Sara’s Project; 816 8th Ave NW, Ardmore, OK 73401.