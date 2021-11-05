Soup with Santa to raise money for Ardmore's Festival of Lights

The Ardmore Chamber of Commerce will be holding a new event next week to raise funds for the Festival of Lights. The event will be Soup with Santa, and several area restaurants and caterers will be providing some of their signature soups and deserts for attendees to enjoy. Santa Claus himself will also be at the event, and families are encouraged to bring their children and a camera to come take photos — in plenty of time to be used for Christmas Cards. The event is set to take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Ardmore Convention Center.

Chief Operating Officer Marthanna Donald said the support from local restauranteurs haas been amazing and everyone is excited to be participating. The following restaurants are confirmed to bringing soups: Ten Star Pizza, The Clubhouse, Rhonda's Catering, Santa Fe Cattle Co., Baldwin's Drive-Through, Casa Romo, D Allen Wint, Jimmy J's, SideLinez, Sunset Grill, Cafe Alley, Interurbgan, the taste, and Mill Street Tavern. Deserts will be provided by Dulce Organically Sweet, Papa John's and Homeland. Drinks will be provided by McAlister's and HTeaO.

Even though the Festival of Lights Auction that was held in years past will not be taking place, Donald said there will be two silent auction items up for bids.

"We will be auctioning off two Bedlam baskets — one OU and one OSU — so everyone come prepared to show which school has the most school spirit," Donald said.

Tickets to the event are $20 per adult and $5 per child. However one child gets in free per every adult ticket purchased. For example, a family with two parents and two children would pay $40 total for the event. Tickets are required for the event, and while they will be available for purchase at the door, they are also available for advance purchase at the chamber of commerce office, the convention center, from chamber ambassadors and other various chamber volunteers.

Donald said the plan is for Soup with Santa to become the new annual fundraiser for the Festival of Lights.

"I look forward to getting everyone together again and the beginning of this fun new community tradition," she said.