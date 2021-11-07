Annual Veteran's Day program to be held on Ardmore Veteran's Center lawn

According to the Veteran’s Administration, the recognition of Veteran’s Day began with an armistice struck between Allied Nations and Germany seven months prior to the offical end of World War I with the signing of the Treaty at Versailles. That armistice went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, and for that reason, 11 a.m. on November 11 is the date and time around which communities across the country gather to recognize those who brought about this peaceful end to the war to end all wars. Later, the observance was expanded to honor all Veterans of US Armed Services.

Rear Admiral Wesley Hull, NOAA, Retired, has been the master of ceremonies for the local Veteran’s Day observances for more than two decades. This year, that role will be handled by Cory Sherfield.

About 300-400 students from Plainview and Greenville schools plan to attend the annual service at the Ardmore Veteran’s Center. “It’s nice to be able to get students involved,” Hull said. “We started having high school students attend and read poems to the veterans, which not only gets the students active in the program but also gets them used to stepping behind a microphone and speaking.”

In addition to patriotic music played by the Southern Oklahoma Community Band under the direction of Chauvin Aaron, the program will include the Patriot Guard Riders, and comments from Congressman Tom Cole and AVC administrator Wendy Bruce.

This year’s guest speaker is Lt. Col. Ed Petersen, USAF, Retired. Petersen graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 1966. After graduation he attended pilot training at Webb AFB, Texas. In 1967 he was a B-52H copilot. In 1969 and 1970 he was an EC47 pilot, instructor and flight examiner. From then to 1974, he served as a B-52D pilot and flight commander at March AFB in California. Petersen continued his military career until his retirement in 1988 as the Director of Public Affairs, HQ 8th Air Force at Barksdale AFB.

The program is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Ardmore Veteran’s Center, located at 1015 South Commerce in Ardmore. Currently, the weather forecast is clear, though if inclement weather occurs, there is no alternate location due to social distancing restrictions.