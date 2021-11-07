City begins planning to widen Rockford Road

In the not too distant future Rockford Road will consist of four lanes all the way from Broadway to Veterans Boulevard. Over the last several years, the city has been gradually making progress toward the goal, and on Monday night the city commission authorized an agreement to enter into a contract for engineering services to create a plan to widen Rockford Road from Broadway to 4th Avenue NW.

City Engineer Thomas Mansur said the proposed plans will include new traffic lanes, storm sewerage, a wider bridge over Hickory Creek and modified signals on Broadway. The overall goal is to reduce traffic congestion, improve traffic safety and enhance the appearance of the street.

Because of the extent of the work involved in the planning — let alone the actual construction once plans are in place — Mansur said the engineering plans will be spread over two fiscal years to help make the best use of city funds. Monday night's agreement will be for the first 30% of the engineering work and has a price tag not to exceed $121,800.

"It will probably take them until the end of spring next year to finish up the work on this section," Mansur said. "At that time we'll know if we are in the position to proceed with the engineering and the construction on the road."

Commissioner John Credel asked if the road would remain open to traffic during the construction process when the city decides to move forward on the project.

"When we start we'll have a conversation with the fire chief about how to keep the road open, and we'll work out a plan about how to keep the two way traffic open during the construction," Mansur said. "Traffic will definitely be less than ideal while construction is underway, but we will make it work."

Because this agreement is only for the first section of engineering work and finalization of the plans will go onto the 2022-2023 fiscal year which begins July 1, the soonest any actual construction would begin will not be until 2023 at the earliest.