Ardmore Fire Department offer safety tips as the region cools down

Clocks have fallen back and so are temperatures across the region. As with years past, local organizations and agencies team up to help area residents stay warm and well, while others work to make sure everyone is safe.

Jason Woydziak, Ardmore Fire Department training officer said the city fire department recommends using the time change as a reminder to replace smoke detector batteries.

“It’s a good habit to get into,” Woydziak said. “Turn the clocks back and check the smoke detector battery.”

Woydziaak said space heaters are a major source of fires. It is important to remember to keep flammable things away from these heaters. Blankets, sofas and other flammable items, including carpets, should be kept at least 3 feet away.

“Carpet is very flammable,” Woydziak said. Using space heaters on hard flooring or with a piece of wood as a barrier is recommended.

“Most of the space heater fires are not actually space heater itself but from use of cheap white or brown extension cords,” Woydziak said. Extension cords are not advised with space heaters. If it is necessary, cords should be properly rated. Woydziak said it should be noted that space heaters are not intended to be used as a primary heat source. “It is not meant for 24 hour heat,” Woydziak said. “The cord can heat up, especially if it’s being used for days on end. It can get hot enough to catch carpet and other items on fire.”

Woydziak also said it is important to make sure any space heater in use has tip over protection. “Some older models will keep running when knocked over and that can cause a fire very quickly.”

Similar recommendations were given for fireplace and wood stove use.

“We recommend if you’ve got a fireplace, keeping the three foot rule in place,” Woydziak said. “We also recommend having your chimney cleaned at least once a year, or more often if it is in use every day. Make sure you’re burning proper material, as well. Don’t use trees with a lot of sap, like pine or cedar. They put off so much creosote, gets stuck in chimney and could start a fire.”

Fire danger risk changes often, depending on many factors such as weather conditions and wind, however, with dead grass, even when its humid, sparks from trailer change or litter containing a heat source like a lit cigarette can cause fires.

“If you're towing a trailer make sure chains up so they’re not dragging the ground,” Woydziak said. “A good thing to check and be mindful of whether they’re going to drag, taking up slack can prevent that.” Burning in fire pits, barrels, and the like is prohibited inside Ardmore City limits.

According to the Oklahoma Mesonet data, Carter County is currently in a low fire danger situation, however that is subject to change as the region is also in a drought situation, with over 80% of the region qualifying as abnormally dry.