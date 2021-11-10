Weather report: Incoming cold front will bring rain, potential thunder storms

As the countdown to Thanksgiving gets progressively closer, the weather is going to continue to cool down and feel more like fall. Later this evening a cold front will be moving through the Ardmore area, and it will cause the temperatures to drop even further. The front will also bring along a chance of thunderstorms. Fortunately the risk of any storms turning severe is marginal.

Vivek Mahale, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, said the chance of thunderstorms will begin after sunset.

"Wednesday evening we have a chance of thunderstorms in the Ardmore area," Mahale said. "It looks like the most likely time would be around mid evening between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms with the potential of some small hail and high winds."

Mahale said even though the chance of severe storms is only marginal, the chance of rain is high. The Ardmore area is expected to get around a half inch of rain. However some areas could see a much higher or much lower amount.

"With thunderstorms you can have very location-based rainfall," he said. "One place could see as much as an inch of rainfall and another area that is extremely close by could see just a tenth of an inch."

The rain will be through the area by the early hours of Thursday morning, and the weather in the following days is forecast to remain sunny and stable.

The cold front will also be dropping temperatures, but Mahale said the drop will actually make temperatures more consistent with the averages for this time of year.

"It looks like the high for Thursday should be around 64 degrees," he said. "So it's not aa strong cold front but it will drop the temperature down around 10 degrees or so. After that we'll see highs generally in the mid to low 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s through Monday of next week. So that's nothing out of the ordinary for mid November."