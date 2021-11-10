Carter County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 39% of people fully vaccinated

Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 39% of people living in Carter County are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 9, according to data from the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Oklahoma reported 650,269 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.64% from the week before.

More:Do I have COVID-19? What to do if you suspect infection — and how to find out for sure

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Oklahoma as of Nov. 9 are Oklahoma County (59%), Caddo County (56%), Canadian County (56%), Tulsa County (56%) and Noble County (55%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Carter County as of Nov. 9:

How many people in Carter County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

47% of people in Carter County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 22,904 people

39% of people in Carter County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 18,832 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Oklahoma have been vaccinated so far?

61% of people in Oklahoma have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,387,803 people

51% of people in Oklahoma are fully vaccinated, for a total of 2,001,258 people

COVID vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5 years old, for whom vaccines have been authorized.

These weekly stories will be updated as more data on vaccination rates in children, as well as booster vaccination rates, are released.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.